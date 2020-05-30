Indore power consumption increases by 50 MW in 5 days

Indore: With the commencement of industrial and business activities, the demand of electricity in the city has increased by 50 MW in the last 5 days and 100 MW in a month.

Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company, Vikas Narwal said that the demand had dropped to 245 MW at the beginning of the lockdown. After this, the demand for electricity is increasing rapidly due to the gradual commencement of activities and the continuous rise in temperature.

The latest power demand has been recorded at 421 MW. On May 26, it was 370 MW. “In line with this increasing demand, 92 lakh units of electricity have been distributed in the city during the last 24 hours,” Narwal said.

Maximum demand thus increased

Date- Power consumption

March 25- 245 MW

April 15- 291 MW

April 20- 320 MW

May 1- 342 MW

May 26- 370 MW

May 30- 421 MW

Toady late date for discount on power bill

If you haven’t paid your electricity till date, act now. May 31 is the last date to get one per cent discount on payment of electricity bill. The Discom had started one per cent rebate scheme to attract consumers for paying their bills in the month of April. Initially, the scheme was for April month but it was extended till May. According to information, nearly 2 lakh people paid the bill within the prescribed time limit and availed the discount of nearly Rs 2 crore.