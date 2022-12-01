Indore: Power consumption hits a new high in Malwa- Nimar

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Breaking all previous records, Malwa-Nimar region consumed 315 crore units of electricity in a month. This record consumption of electricity was made in November. The demand has remained beyond 6,000 MW for three weeks, during November.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company managing director Amit Tomar said that this time power demand is at an all-time high level due to the Rabi season. Along with this, the total demand for power has increased for domestic, non-domestic and industrial consumption also, he added.

For the last three weeks, the demand has been running beyond 6,000 MW, which is also a record till date.

One day in November, the demand had also reached close to 6,400 MW. Tomar said that as per the demand, power is being supplied daily for 10 hours for irrigation and 24 hours for all other categories of consumers.

Tomar said that in November, an average of 10.5 crore units of electricity has been distributed daily. In this way, during the month, 315 crore units of electricity have been distributed till Wednesday evening. During the last 24 hours, maximum 1.55 crore units of electricity have been supplied in Indore district followed by 1.50 crore units in Dhar district, 1.16 crore units in Ujjain district, 1.03 crore units in Dewas district, 97 lakh units in Khargone district and 77 lakh units in Ratlam district in a single day.

Tomar said that the maximum power demand was recorded at 6,321 MW on Wednesday.

