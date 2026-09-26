Indore Power Consumers Can Now Lodge Complaints In 20 Seconds Without Speaking To Call Centre Staff | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Consumers in the service area of Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company can now register power-related complaints without speaking to call centre staff, thanks to the Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system and the company's Urjas mobile application.

The IVR facility allows consumers to register complaints simply by pressing buttons on their phones, saving time for both consumers and electricity distribution personnel.

Similarly, the Urjas app enables consumers to lodge power supply and other complaints quickly and conveniently.

The electricity distribution company has strengthened its complaint redressal systems and procedures ahead of and during changing weather conditions and rainfall to minimise inconvenience to consumers.

The measures are aimed at ensuring that disruptions in power supply are resolved as quickly as possible.

Most supply-related calls received on the company's 1912 call centre are now being handled through the IVR system. Over the past 24 hours, approximately 2,900 supply-related complaint calls were received through IVR from the company's 15 districts.

Indore recorded the highest use of the IVR facility, followed by Ujjain and Barwani. To register a complaint, consumers only need to enter their IVRS connection number using the phone keypad. Complaints can be registered within 20 to 25 seconds.

Under the IVR system, consumers can press 1 for power supply-related complaints, 2 for billing-related complaints and 3 for meter-related complaints.

Meanwhile, 177 consumers sought assistance for power supply-related issues through the Urjas app during the same 24-hour period. Indore recorded the highest usage, with 106 complaints, followed by Ujjain with 17. Ratlam and Dewas ranked next, with six complaints each.

Both platforms are being used to provide continuous assistance to consumers and expedite complaint resolution.

West Discom chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan said that the call centre and complaint redressal systems are reviewed daily.

The reviews are aimed at ensuring that consumers receive assistance at the earliest possible time. Feedback is also collected from consumers after their complaints are resolved.