Indore: Power connections of over 600 defaulters cut in 15 days  

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): More than 600 electricity connections were cut due to non-payment of bills even after several warnings by West Discom (M.P. Pashchim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co. Ltd) on a daily basis. Such actions have been taken in more than 200 places in the first 15 days of March.

City superintending engineer Manoj Sharma said, “Action was taken against defaulters at two hundred places as we have arrears to clear and it is the last month of the financial year.”

He added that a shop in Navlakha had an electricity bill arrear of three and a half lakhs.

“March, the last month of the ongoing financial year, is very important for every commercial institution to collect revenue, in such a situation, all the arrears should be cleared by consumers to ensure continuity of services,” Sharma said.

He added that the company’s officers and employees are repeatedly informing those consumers who have got arrears and there are orders to disconnect the connection, impose surcharge and take other action as required for not depositing the amount. “All the defaulters have also been called upon to avoid disconnection of electricity by depositing the amount,” Sharma said.