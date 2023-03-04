e-Paper Get App
Indore: Power bill centres to remain open on Saturdays, Sundays in March

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 04, 2023, 01:10 AM IST
Representational Image/ File Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company has decided to keep all 434 bill payment centres open on Saturdays and Sundays in March so that maximum amount of revenue can be recovered for fiscal 2022-23.

March being the last month of the current fiscal, the West Discom decided to keep its centres open on all holidays barring Holi which will be played on March 8 and Rangpanchami which will be celebrated on March 12.

However, consumers can pay their outstanding bills sitting at home in a cashless manner through e-wallets like URJAS app, company's portal mpwz.co.in, Paytm, Google Pay, Phone Pe, Amazon etc even on Holi and Rangpanchmi.

West Discom managing director AmitTomar has appealed to all the consumers to deposit the outstanding bill amount on time. “All the consumers are requested to pay the electricity bills on time and avoid the company’s move of cutting the power connection.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

