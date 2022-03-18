Indore: ‘Pound Fitness’ by Dubai trainer in city

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Combining music with strengthening exercises, Pound fitness is the new trend in Indore. A trainer from Dubai, Pragya Jain organised first such workshop and addressed the fitness freaks at The Buring Studio, Indore on Friday.

Jain has said that Pound fitness is a full-body workout combining the fun of drumming and different types of sweat-dripping exercises. Its punchline is rockout and workout. It mainly performs four positions: Squad, Lunges, Sitting (Core), and Thais & Asset.

“Pound Fit is a concert type workout, one session can burn up to 700 calories,” Jain said.

Jain who recently came to Indore from Dubai shared her experience at Hope for Hero Mentally Challenged Kids.

Jain said, “ Pound fitness creates an environment that helps you lose weight, build up energy, tone your body and have fun.”

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 03:14 PM IST