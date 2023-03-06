Indore: Posting comment on social media costs youth his life  

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth who was stabbed to death by three persons four days ago following an argument over a comment on a photo of the accused on social media died on Sunday, police said. Two of the accused were arrested while a search is on for their third accomplice.

The deceased has been identified as Sahil alias Golu Khan, 18 years, a resident of Asharfi Nagar area of the city. He was stabbed by Shahabuddin, Arshad and Bhaiyyu following an argument between them on March 1. He died during treatment on Sunday.

Khajrana police station in-charge Dinesh Kumar Verma said that Sahil knew the accused as they also belong to the same area. Sahil was going somewhere when the accused stopped him and started an argument with him. After which two of the accused stabbed him thrice and fled the scene.

Ongoing investigation revealed that Shahabuddin and Arshad had posted a photo on social media and Sahil commented on it with an emoji a few days ago due to which the accused were angry at him leading to an argument. They wanted to take revenge on Sahil. The statements of Sahil were also recorded by the police and on the basis of his statement, Shahabuddin and Arshad were arrested. A search is on for Bhaiyyu in the case. The accused were produced before the court from where they were sent to police remand for two days. The police are collecting the evidence pertaining to the case. TI Verma said that the deceased was employed with a firm in Maharashtra and had come to the city a few days ago.

