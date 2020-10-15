Indore: Postal Department was beacon of hope in delivering medicines, PPE kits

Indore: Only change is permanent and the Indian Postal System is capable of switching modes to adapt any kind of change. Speaking on the changing roles, Brijesh Kumar, Post Master General, stated that during the Lock-down, the postal department helped public and hospitals with delivery of cash, medicines at homes and PPE kits at hospitals. The postal department is always ready to change its role as per the need of the people.



Kumar was addressing the valedictory function of National Postal Week

here at GPO on Thursday. Various events were organized in the entire

region during the National Postal Week commenced from October 9. The

week includes World Post Day, Savings Bank Day, Postal Life Insurance

Day, Business Development Day and Mails Day.



Social worker and writer Mohan Aggarwal was the chief guest.



Kumar said fax, pager, e-mail and mobile phones which had come as a result of the communication revolution in the Nineties had boosted the medium of communication and Post Office has adapted itself to that change. Post office has lived up to all changes. Whether it is CBS banking or Aadhaar or Passport service or the recently launched Citizen Facilitation Centre service, the postal department is offering its

relentless services well.



If it is said that turning a disaster into an opportunity has been the

specialty of the postal department, it will not be an

exaggeration. During the Covid-19, when the entire country was under

lockdown, the Indian Postal Department played a leading role in

delivering essential medicines and essential materials to people, proving its relevance and reliability. During the lockdown, more than 100 tonnes of medicines have been delivered by the postal department across the country.

The program was attended by Assistant Director OP Chauhan, Senior

Superintendent Post Office MK Shriwas, Superintendent Indore Moufasil

Praveen Bahulkar, Superintendent Rail Postal Service Anoop Sachan,

Senior Postmaster Rajesh Kumawat of Indore GPO as well as many postal

employees.