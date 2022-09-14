Indore: Poshan Baag; production falls far short of the target

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The department of women and child development is focusing on providing organic and nutritious food to children enrolled in the Anganwadis under the Poshan Aahar Scheme. Seeds of nutritious vegetables and fruits have been planted in more than 20 departmental buildings owned by the women and child development department. Under the Poshan Baag scheme, the city has more than 20 places where raw food materials are prepared by the authorities.

Meenakshi Harvansh, child development protection officer (CDPO), said, “The scheme, in which vegetable and fruit-bearing seeds were provided by the ministry of women and child development, was introduced years ago by the Centre.” She added, “There are more than 20 places in the city, including departmental buildings and Anganwadis where we’ve planted sponge gourd, bottle gourd, bitter gourd and other nutritious vegetables which are required for the initial development and growth of a child.”

The seeds were provided by the Centre last year and are still in use by the department. Around 30-35 kg of vegetables have been produced and used by the CDPO for distribution of nutritious food to needy children.

Is Poshan Baag enough for the enrolled population?

According to the data of the ministry of women and child development, there are over 800 Anganwadis adopted by the city, yet only 15-20 departmental buildings, including Anganwadis, are officially cultivating nutritious vegetables, which is way below the requirement of the enrolled children. “The seeds were sent last year,” said Harvansh. The department still has a lot of seeds left from the set of seeds provided last year. If there is to be an increase in the number of plantations, the department is required to buy them on their own.