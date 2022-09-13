Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan saw the restoration work of Gopal Mandir in the city on Tuesday.

Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, former MiC member Sudhir Dedge, others accompanied her.

Mahajan said that the officials of Indore Smart Project have done a very good and commendable work for the preservation of the ancient and historical heritage of Indore.

“With me some senior people of the city also saw the restoration work at the heritage temple. On the basis of suggestions received from the social organisations in the city for the operation and maintenance of the buildings built in Gopal Mandir premises will be done,” Mahajan said.

Gupta said that under the Smart City Project, restoration and upgradation work of the historical heritage built in 1832 has been done.

“The Gopal temple has been brought in its original form using the ancient method at a cost of Rs 18 crore,” he added.