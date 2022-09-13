e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

“With me some senior people of the city also saw the restoration work at the heritage temple. On the basis of suggestions received from the social organisations in the city for the operation and maintenance of the buildings built in Gopal Mandir premises will be done,” Mahajan said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 13, 2022, 10:52 PM IST
article-image
File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan saw the restoration work of Gopal Mandir in the city on Tuesday.

Smart City CEO Rishabh Gupta, former MiC member Sudhir Dedge, others accompanied her.

Mahajan said that the officials of Indore Smart Project have done a very good and commendable work for the preservation of the ancient and historical heritage of Indore.

“With me some senior people of the city also saw the restoration work at the heritage temple. On the basis of suggestions received from the social organisations in the city for the operation and maintenance of the buildings built in Gopal Mandir premises will be done,” Mahajan said.

Gupta said that under the Smart City Project, restoration and upgradation work of the historical heritage built in 1832 has been done.

“The Gopal temple has been brought in its original form using the ancient method at a cost of Rs 18 crore,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

Indore: Tai sees restoration work of Gopal Mandir, hails officials 

Indore: West Discom engineer, driver caught accepting Rs 10K bribe by Lokayukta police

Indore: West Discom engineer, driver caught accepting Rs 10K bribe by Lokayukta police

Illegal portions of mall opposite Industry House razed

Illegal portions of mall opposite Industry House razed

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sardarpur: Three posing as crime branch cops loot truck, held later

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls

Sailana: BJP holds meeting ahead of local body polls