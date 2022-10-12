Indore: Poor second and fourth semester results; BEd college directors want answer books to be evaluated out of DAVV jurisdiction

College directors express their displeasure to vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain at DAVV on Tuesday over poor evaluation of answer books. | ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Irked over the poor results of BEd second- and fourth-semester exams, college directors met Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) vice-chancellor professor Renu Jain on Tuesday and expressed their displeasure over the results. They alleged under-marking by evaluators, who according to them were teachers of the School of Education and some select colleges.

“School of Education teachers hold a grudge against us. We don’t want them to examine the answer books of our students. The DAVV should send answer books of BEd and MEd to teachers of other universities,” said Girdhar Nagar and Rambabu Sharma, patrons of Devi Ahilya Private Education College Association.

Association office bearers Ravi Bhadoria, Sunil Pandya, Awadesh Dave and Abhay Pandey also echoed the same views.

The V-C informed the college directors that the university has already ordered for sample review of answer books. “If significant variation is found in sample review and main results then the entire result will be reviewed,” she told the delegation.

