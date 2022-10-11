Indore: Man jumps from 6th floor fed up with harassment by wife

Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman was booked for abetting the suicide of her husband, who allegedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential apartment in Lasudia area, police said on Tuesday. The woman used to argue with her husband over petty issues and was in touch with a person which was not liked by her husband who tried to stop her from meeting that man. The woman could not be arrested till the filing of the report.

Lasudia police station in-charge Santosh Kumar Dudhi said that Abhishek Singh, 28 years, was a resident of Golden Palm in the Lasudia area. He hailed from Satna and was staying with his wife in a flat for some months now. Abhishek had jumped to death from the sixth floor of his apartment a couple of days ago.

During the investigation, the police came to know that he was being harassed by his wife for a few days. She was in touch with a person named Vishnu and after knowing about the same, Abhishek told his wife not to meet the person. He wanted to take his wife back to Satna but she did not agree to it. She used to consume beer due to which her husband was upset. After the investigation and the statements of the family members, the police registered a case against the woman under section 306 of the IPC and further investigation is on. The woman is being searched by the police.