Indore: Polling Personnel Share Election Experiences

Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Collector and district election officer Ilayaraja T on Monday congratulated all officers and employees of the district for ensuring peaceful, orderly and uninterrupted voting in the district. He was chairing a review meeting of the Assembly elections where he listened to election-related experiences of the staff and officers and shared his experience too.

During the meeting held at the Collector's office, he said that the smooth voting in the district is the result of the hard work, diligence, dedication and team spirit of all employees adding that the voting percentage has also increased compared to the last Assembly elections. The rise in voting percentage even in urban areas is a notable achievement.

Additional collectors Gaurav Benal, Roshan Rai and Rajendra Raghuvanshi and other officers were present at the meeting.

The collector appreciated the work of all the government servants who directly and indirectly cooperated in the elections and said that everyone has discharged their responsibilities well with team spirit. He expressed the expectation that the work of counting of votes will also be done with the same promptness and team spirit and also discussed the preparations for counting of votes.