Indore: Polling Parties To Depart For Their Booths Today 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All arrangements have been made in the district to conduct the assembly elections in a well-organised manner. The preparations for the distribution of polling materials from Nehru Stadium were completed with a mock run. Collector and district election officer Ilayraja T informed about the preparations made. Voting will be held in the district on November 17 at 2,561 polling stations.

The polling parties will reach their respective polling centres on Thursday, after taking the material from Nehru Stadium. About 2,000 officers and employees will distribute voting material and electronic voting machines to the polling parties at their designated places from the morning of November 16. Ilayaraja has instructed the officers and employees of all the polling parties to reach the stadium at the scheduled time and collect the voting material.

This time a huge dome has been prepared in Nehru Stadium for distribution of material to the polling parties. Nodal officer for material distribution and additional commissioner of Municipal Corporation, Abhilash Mishra said that the tables and chairs have been arranged at the stadium assembly constituency-wise. Each assembly constituency has been given different colours for identification. He informed that 170 windows (queues) of tables and chairs have been made for nine assembly constituencies. These windows (queues) will be sector and polling station-wise. A maximum of 20 polling stations have been placed in one window.

After voting, the material will be collected from the same table from which the material will be given to the polling parties. A total of 170 teams have been formed to distribute and collect voting material. Four employees and five assistants have been appointed in one team making a total of nine personnel in one polling material distribution team.

