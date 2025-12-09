Indore Police To Launch Mobile App To Resolve Traffic Woes | File Pic (Representative Image)

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city traffic police are preparing to launch a “mobile app” for public use that will provide real-time traffic updates, accident reporting, and fine-payment options. Aimed at bridging the gap between the police and the public, the app will allow citizens to report violations such as illegal parking, wrong side driving by uploading photos or videos for officials to take legal action. Users will also be able to report road issues, including accidents and traffic jams.

The app is designed to send real-time alerts on traffic congestion, diversions due to VIP movement, or route changes during city events, helping improve overall traffic management.

Major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune have already incorporated mobile applications for traffic management.

DCP (Traffic) Anand Kaladgi said, “We are developing a mobile application where citizens can view their pending challans issued by ITMS and pay them directly through the app. Commuters will be able to report accidents or traffic violations by uploading photos or videos. Earlier, the police had launched a WhatsApp helpline for such reporting, and that service will now be merged into the app. An inbuilt SOS feature will also be available, allowing police to receive the user’s location in case of an emergency.”

The app will also be used to spread traffic awareness among commuters. Police will share traffic advisories and information about how to join the Traffic Prahari campaign.

DCP Kaladgi further added, “People will receive notifications about any traffic diversions and can access information about one-way routes or no-vehicle zones. We will also promote traffic awareness through the application. The app will include the Traffic Prahari QR code, enabling citizens to volunteer to help manage traffic and promote road safety. All traffic advisories will be shared directly with citizens through the app.”

Primary features of the application

* Challan check and online payment

* Accident or traffic violation reporting

* SOS emergency support

* Notifications on traffic routes and diversions

* Traffic awareness modules

* Traffic advisories

* Traffic Prahari QR code for volunteer participation