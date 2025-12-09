MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Transferred ₹1,857 Crore To Ladli Behnas In Rajnagar |

Rajnagar (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has transferred Rs 1,857 crore to the bank accounts of 1.20 Ladli Behnas at a Ladli Behna Sammellan in Rajnagar on Tuesday.

There are over 3.24 lakh Ladli Behnas are included in the scheme from Chhatarpur district.

It was the 31st instalment sent to the women of the state under the Ladli Behna scheme. Yadav said the government had transferred over 46,500 crore to the accounts of Ladli Behnas.

The money the women are getting is helping them run their families and do other work, he said. Yadav laid the foundation of nine development works at a cost of Rs 270 crore and inaugurated 20 development work, including two Sandipani schools, built at a cost of Rs 240 crore.

Yadav said a convention centre and a five-star hotel would be constructed in Khajuraho. Rajgarh is already getting Rajgarh Palace, which will boost the tourism sector in the district, he said adding that Damoh, Chhatarpur, Panna and Katni will get four medical colleges.

The farmers will get the benefits of the Ken-Betwa project, he said, adding that women are getting houses under the Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna and gas connections under Ujjawala Yojna.

At the Ladli Behna Sammelan, Labour Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Forest and Environment Minister Dileep Ahirwar, local legislator Lalita Yadav and others were present. Chief minister Mohan Yadav unveiled the statues of Maharaja Chhatrasal and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Khajuraho.

Yadav also said an industrial park would be set up in Sagar to provide jobs to 30,000 youths.