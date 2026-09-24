Indore Police Take Preventive Action Against 14 Habitual Offenders Before Festivals | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Commissioner of police Santosh Kumar Singh ordered preventive action against 14 habitual offenders ahead of the upcoming festivals. Seven offenders have been externed from Indore and adjoining districts, while seven others have been placed under restriction orders.

The orders were issued after officials examined cases against the offenders under the Madhya Pradesh State Security Act, 1990.

Police said the offenders had several criminal cases registered against them and continued their activities despite earlier preventive action.

Those externed include Haroon Rangeela alias Hasan, Tanveer Qureshi alias Tanu alias Manzar, Abhishek alias Babu Dacoit, Himanshu alias Karan, Goldy alias Gurvinder Singh, Laxmikant alias Bittu alias Sonu and Arun alias Darling.

Their externment periods range from three to six months. They have been ordered to stay outside the revenue limits of Indore, including both urban and rural areas, and adjoining districts during the specified periods.

The seven offenders placed under restriction orders are Shubham Dangi, Rohit alias Nanu, Mohit alias Golu, Bharat alias Harsh alias Kala, Vikas alias Dau, Rohit Boyat and Kartik Kalyane.

The restrictions will remain in force for periods ranging from three months to one year.

Under the orders, they must regularly report to the concerned police station and avoid criminal or illegal activities. They have also been prohibited from activities that may disturb public peace or law and order.

Police said violation of the conditions would invite further legal action. ADPO Ajay Pratap Bundela represented the government in the cases.