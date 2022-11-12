Indore: Police start strict night vigil along BRTS route

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the instruction from the Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra, the police launched a drive against antisocial elements on Friday night. The police detained many suspects from the gardens near the Press Complex and the places near LIG Square etc.

The CP had instructed the TIs of all police stations having jurisdiction over the BRTS to keep strict vigil in their areas especially during the night to ensure that the decision of allowing shops to open 24X7 (night culture) is not misused by antisocial elements.

The move comes a day after women leaders cutting across the party lines, Shobha Oza and Archana Jaiswal of the Congress and former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan had called on the CP and expressed their displeasure over the night culture which according to them is leading to an increase in drug addiction cases. Senior BJP leader Dr Divya Gupta and Saryu Waghmare of Ahilya Utsav Samiti were also present during the meeting.

The women leaders expressed concern about the future of this generation of youth who are coming to the city in large numbers to study and said that they are falling prey to drugs and other kinds of harmful addictions due to pubs and restaurants. They recommended that the police regularly monitor and keep vigil over such activities. Parents send their children to study and not to destroy their lives, they added.

The leaders demanded that the authorities need to fix the timings for food delivery and take back the decision to allow shops to open 24X7, drinking etc. Indore is known as the cleanest city in the country and we want to sustain a clean social culture too.

CP Mishra assured the women leaders that he would do his best and instructed the subordinates to monitor the activities of antisocial elements, especially during the night.

CP Mishra told the Free Press that the TI’s of the concerned jurisdictions would keep vigil in their areas during the night. The TI’s have been instructed to take strict action against antisocial elements if found during the night and have also been instructed to keep an eye on suspected drug peddlers, he said.

Read Also Indore: Two new IT parks to be built in city