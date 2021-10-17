Indore: Police start destroying years-old records, data

Indore: The Indore police have started destroying records of police stations of the past few years. These are records which the police have stored in the database of computers and other storage devices and conserved in digital format for future use.

Data of the Shipra and Sanwer police stations was destroyed on Saturday by the police. The staff has destroyed the data from the year 2000 to 2017. Police officials said that, according to regulations, there is a provision to destroy old and unusable records from time to time.

On instructions from their senior officials, the police station staff sorted out the destroyable records in 15 days and destroyed them by setting them on fire following police regulations. The police said the destroyed unusable records between 2000 and 2018 could be destroyed as per the regulation.

Police officials added that, through this drive, the records which had occupied much space in the police stations were now converted into electronic form and could be accessible anytime from anywhere. Senior police officials said the drive was going on at several police stations. The police staff of the stations is extracting the data, digitising the important documents and destroying the records.

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 12:08 AM IST