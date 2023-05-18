Indore: Police seize passenger bus  on finding driver drunk

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The traffic management police on Wednesday seized a bus running between Gorakhpur and Indore after finding the driver inebriated.

A team of traffic subedar Kazim Hussain Rizvi was deployed at Musakhedi Square for vehicle checking, especially passenger buses. The team stopped a bus as the driver was using a pressure horn. When the officials checked him using a breath analyser, the driver named Arjun Verma was found drunk. A case under the relevant section was registered against the bus driver and his bus was seized by the police.

On the instruction of the senior officer, the team of traffic subedar Sumit Biloniya was deployed at Teen Imli Square while another team of traffic subedar Rajendra Singh Chouhan was deployed in the Dhakkanwala Kuan area for traffic management and for checking the passenger buses.

The different teams of the traffic management police were deployed at various locations and took action against 15 vehicle drivers after they were found driving drunk.

