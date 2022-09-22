Indore: Police searched rape accused place, accused still on the run

Representative Pic |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Khajrana police on Thursday raided the place of Congress ex-corporator Anwar Dastak but he could not be arrested till the filing of this report.

According to the police, Dastak was booked under rape and other sections of the IPC on the complaint of a woman on Wednesday. The woman alleged that after her divorce, she started living in the Khajrana area where she met the accused.

The accused allegedly made physical relations on the promise of marriage with her. A police team raided his home in Khajrana area but he was not there. Police said they raided several other places, but he was not there.