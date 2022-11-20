e-Paper Get App
Indore: Police scanning CCTVs near post box where threat letter was posted

Bomb threat against Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, November 20, 2022, 03:31 AM IST
article-image
Representational Image |
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police are now scanning CCTVs near the post box where the threat letter was posted, warning of bomb blasts in case Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra halted in the city.

The letter was addressed to Gujarat Sweets at Sapna Sangeeta Road and was purportedly written by one Gyan Singh.

Police have detained one Gyan Singh and a few other persons in this connection. Police are consulting handwriting experts to see whether Gyan Singh or any of his family members or friends had written the threatening letter.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person in this connection, adding that they suspect the letter was a hoax. The yatra, currently in Maharashtra, will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

