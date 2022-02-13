Indore: Police save family from breaking up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police successfully managed to save a family from breaking up by their skillful counselling and they went home reunited and happy.

Police said that a woman lodged a complaint against her in-laws alleging them of domestic violence.

The woman told police that the in-laws attacked her 15 days ago and evicted her from the house along with her two daughters. She appealed to the police that she didn't want to spoil her life and that of her daughters and wanted the police to counsel her in-laws. Police heard the in-laws and they put their grievances out in the open.

After hearing both the parties, the police counselled them and made them realise the importance of family. The family members and complainant realised their faults and decided to overcome them and adjust with each other.

