Indore: Police reunite 14-year-old missing girl with family

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police reunited a 14-year-old girl with her family members within a few hours on Friday.

The girl was missing from her place in Mhow. According to Banganga police station in charge Rajendra Soni, the girl, a resident of Jail Road in Mhow, was found roaming in Banganga area.

When the police asked her about her parents, she revealed that her maternal grandmother had scolded her over some issue after which she left the house. Following which the police gathered more information about the girl and then informed her parents.

Later, the police handed over the girl to her family. The family members showed their gratitude to the police for searching for the girl within hours.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, April 22, 2022, 04:02 PM IST