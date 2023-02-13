Indore Police returns 558 stolen, lost mobile phones to owners

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police have returned 558 stolen or lost mobile phones to their rightful owners. These mobile phones had been stolen or lost from various parts of the city. The mobile phones were recovered from the city and other states as well.

On Sunday, Commissioner of Police Harinarayanachari Mishra, additional CP Rajesh Hingankar and other officers handed over 558 such mobile phones to their owners in the auditorium of the Old Police Control Room.

The cyber cell of the city crime branch has received hundreds of complaints of mobile phone theft and missing phones through the CitizenCop, a mobile app of the police, in the city and other states.

The CitizenCop, being run by the Indore Police, is an Android application that can be downloaded from the Play store. In this application, the mobile numbers of many police and other officers are available for the convenience of the people. There is also an option named ‘Report an Incident’ for online complaints and to report lost articles.

In the Report lost article section, a report can be lodged directly with the police on the loss of a mobile phone or other items through this feature, in which the applicant receives a receipt related to the report along with the complaint number online.

More than 1,300 mobile phones have been returned to the owners so far after the police commissionerate came into force.