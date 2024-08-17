 Indore Police Returns 39 Lost/Stolen Mobile Phones To Owners
The officials managed to locate the stolen or lost mobile phone from the city and other states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Rajasthan and Bihar).

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, August 17, 2024, 05:01 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police recovered 39 stolen mobile phones and handed over them to the owners on Saturday. The phones were recovered by the police of Zone-4 through the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal from six states including MP. The teams which were trained for the same are trying to track other stolen or robbed mobile phones.

Additional DCP (zone-4) Anand Yadav informed Free Press that the senior officers were instructed to search the stolen mobile phones through the CEIR portal. After that some policemen from 9 police stations were trained for the same. The officials managed to locate the stolen or lost mobile phone from the city and other states (Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Rajasthan and Bihar). 

article-image

So far, 39 mobile phones have been recovered by the officials from the different locations and the phones were later handed over to the owners at the office of Additional DCP Zone-4. The owners of the phones were happy receiving their phones safely and they also thanked the police as well.

Yadav further said that the teams of 9 police stations of the zone are still locating other stolen/lost mobile phones. The information of FIR or complaints about the stolen and snatched mobile phones is also being gathered. Dwarkapuri police station of zone-4 has recovered most of the mobile phones so far.  

