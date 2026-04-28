Indore Police Reshuffle: New TIs Posted At Four Stations

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Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In an administrative reshuffle, the Indore police department transferred station in-charges of four police stations on Monday. According to the order issued by the DCP (Headquarters), Lasudia police station in-charge Taresh Soni and Tukoganj police station in-charge Jitendra Yadav have been moved to the Crime Branch.

Rajkumar Yadav has been shifted from the Crime Branch to Lasudia police station. In other key changes, officiating inspector Jitendra Chauhan moves from the Crime Branch to Tukoganj, and Vedendra Singh Kushwah has been transferred from Malharganj to the Aerodrome police station.

Similarly, Tarun Bhati has been moved from Aerodrome to the Crime Branch, and Neeraj Kumar Birthare has been given the responsibility of the Malharganj police station.

RESHUFFLE TRACKER

Taresh Soni: Lasudia to Crime Branch

Jitendra Yadav: Tukoganj to Crime Branch

Rajkumar Yadav: Crime Branch to Lasudia

Jitendra Chauhan: Crime Branch to Tukoganj

Vedendra Singh Kushwah: Malharganj to Aerodrome

Tarun Bhati: Aerodrome to Crime Branch

Neeraj Kumar Birthare: Posted to Malharganj