Indore: Police register 80 cases under Excise Act, 65 under NDPS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police registered about 80 cases under the Excise Act and 65 under the NDPS Act during the surprise check following the instructions of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Saturday. Two hookah lounges were also sealed by the police during the marathon action.

The CM had instructed the police officials to take action against hookah lounges and hotels or dhabas selling liquor and other drugs illegally. After that, all the DCPs, additional DCPs and ACPs, along with the police force, checked the hotels, pubs, bars and dhabas in the city. The people found at the dhabas and the bars were also checked. During the action, 80 cases under the Excise Act and 65 cases under the NDPS Act were registered by the police after finding irregularities in the bars, pubs and dhabas.

During the checks, the police also detained three youths under the Arms Act. A criminal was booked under the NSA. Moreover, two hookah lounges in the Vijay Nagar and Bhanwarkuan areas were also sealed by the police.

On the instructions of I-G (Rural) Rakesh Gupta, the rural police also took action against many people involved in supplying or selling drugs in their jurisdiction.

