Indore: Police recruitment exam cancelled, ​​similar demand raised for PSC-2020

Indore

Citing an increase in Covid-19 cases, Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has cancelled the ​police recruitment exam scheduled on April 6 even as candidates demand postponement of state service preliminary examination-2020​, ​to be held on April 11.

Besides, the protests continued for shifting ​the ​format of undergraduate courses from offline mode to online mode. UG second and final semester exams are commencing on April 1.

The increase in coronavirus infection cases has once again taken ​its ​toll on academic activities. While the government has already suspended offline classes of school and college students till March 31, it is not easy for ​the ​government or other agencies to take ​a ​decision on exams.

In April, many exams are to be held among which police recruitment test is the biggest one as more than 12 lakh candidates are going to take it.

Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) is also to commence undergraduate second and final year exams in which around 1.20 lakh students will appear. Besides, MPPSC is to hold state service preliminary exam-2020 on April 11. Nearly 3.25 lakh candidates are going to take this exam.

Citing ​the ​Covid-19 situation in the state, MPPEB has suspended police recruitment test mounting pressure on MPPSC to take ​a ​similar call on state service exam.

While MPPSC has not taken any decision on state service exam-2020, candidates have demanded suspension of exam citing Covid-19 crisis. Some of them have dashed off letters to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to direct MPPSC to cancel ​the ​exam.

As far as UG exams are concerned, DAVV has been witnessing protests by students for ​the ​past ​few days. Students want ​a ​change in ​the ​format of exam due to Covid-19 situation. The directives from the government to universities across the state are to hold exam in offline mode. DAVV has prepared for offline exams but the increasing number of Covid-19 cases has ​forced them to do a rethink​. The university itself does not want to hold ​the ​exam in offline mode but it is for the government to decide.

Exam controller Ashesh Ti​​wari said that they are ready ​to hold ​the ​exam in offline as well as online mode. “Crisis management committee has been entrusted the responsibility to take a decision in consultation with the university authorities. After analyzing ​the ​ground situation, a decision will ​soon ​be taken on the matter,” Tiwari added.