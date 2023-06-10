Indore: Police Pitch To Popularise Security System Citizen-Eye Among People 

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore police and Citizen Cop Foundation have introduced a new security system called Citizen-Eye to enhance safety and policing capabilities in the city. The initiative aims to collect information from individual cameras installed across various locations, which will assist the police in ensuring security of the city and its residents.

To encourage widespread participation in the Citizen-Eye programme, a meeting was held on Saturday of office bearers of resident welfare associations of various colonies of Zone-3 at the old police control room auditorium at Regal Square. Additional DCP Rajesh Raghuvanshi, and ACP Sunil Srivastava, provided detailed information about the Citizen-Eye initiative to the association members.

The police are urging citizens to voluntarily provide information about their privately-owned cameras installed on roadsides and other locations throughout the city. By doing so, the police can effectively respond to incidents by swiftly identifying suspects using both private and public cameras.

To participate in the Citizen-Eye programme, citizens only need to provide their mobile number, the camera's installation location, and the number of cameras installed at their homes, institutions, or shops.

It is essential to note that the police will access this information solely when necessary during incidents. Personal feeds will not be monitored, ensuring the privacy of individuals involved.

The Citizen-Eye system represents a collective effort to bolster the security infrastructure and protect the well-being of Indore's residents.