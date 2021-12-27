Indore: Police ‘Mobile Thana’ at Musakhedi Square

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of curbing crimes in the area and hear complaints of people in time, Azad Nagar police station-in-charge Indresh Tripathi has started an initiative, under which he receives and redresses complaints of the people at Musakhedi Square every evening. Along with this, people are also being made aware about traffic improvement at the square by the police.

Tripathi is available daily from 6 pm to 10 pm at the busy Musakhedi Square of the city. He not only checks vehicles here, but also takes complaints from the people coming to him and redresses them immediately. In the past one month, he has received many complaints from people and taken action immediately due to which the complainants are also satisfied.

Two days ago, a youth reached Tripathi and informed him that his aunt had taken a loan from a woman in the area and, even after paying the full amount, including interest, the woman was asking his aunt to repay more money as the interest amount. Harassed by the woman, the youth’s aunt had to leave her house. Seeing the seriousness of the matter, Tripathi immediately directed the police station staff to register a case against the woman who had given the loan to the woman.

Another complaint was received from a woman, who said that she was being harassed by a youth for many days. He did not stop harassing her despite several warnings from the woman. After receiving a complaint from the woman, Tripathi instructed the staff to catch the accused. The police took action against him under prohibitory sections of the law and warned him not to stalk the woman in future.

A minor boy had snatched a mobile phone from a woman. The woman informed the police at Musakhedi Square about the incident. The police traced the minor boy and took back the woman’s mobile phone from him. His parents were also informed.

Traffic improvement awareness

To prevent accidents at this busy square of Ring Road, the police officers are also making people aware about following traffic rules. People are made aware about how to use the zebra crossing, stop lines and so forth. Tripathi said no accident had been reported at the square for over 15 days.

