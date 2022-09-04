Indore: Police make schoolkids aware of drug abuse

Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Officers of the Student Police Cadet conducted an awareness programme on drug abuse at two schools on Saturday. Addressing the students, the officers elaborated on the ill effects of drugs on a user’s health.

SPC instructor inspector Radha Jamod and S-I Shivam Thakkar told students of the Government High School, Pipliyahana, and Government High School, Arnay Nagar, about the ill effects of drugs and how intoxication affects our bodies, as well as our minds, finances and family life. Children also expressed their views, asked different questions and found appropriate solutions helped by the officers. While the children were informed about the ‘Drug-Free India Campaign’, they were also administered a pledge to stay away from drugs.

During the programme, prizes were distributed to the winners of the poster competition on the occasion of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Aarti Shrivastava, principal of the Government High School, Aranya Nagar; nodal teacher Ranu Chauhan; principal of the Government High School, Pipliyahana Jyoti Jain; SPC nodal teacher Seema Somani and other teachers, Sandhya Yadav, Neeta Jawanjad and Anil Deshmukh, were present on the occasion.