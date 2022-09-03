Indore: MP Shankar Lalwani to civil aviation minister, ‘Start execution of master plan for the city’s airport’

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the wake of the 20.48 acres of land given to the city’s Devi Ahilyabai Holkar airport by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, MP Shankar Lalwani has urged civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia to start execution of its master plan.

Lalwani handed over a letter to civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia here on Saturday upon the latter’s arrival in the city. He demanded expansion of the airport and making its infrastructure match international standards. “Execution of the already prepared master plan for the airport must begin,” he said.

Lalwani mentioned that the city was one of the fastest-growing cities of India and having an international airport would make many companies, including IT companies, come to the city. This would help in enhancing business activities of the region, he added.

Read Also Indore: Vishesh Jupiter Hospital launches Paediatric Rehabilitation Centre