Indore Police Launches CyberCOP App

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim to prevent increasing cyber crimes and to make people aware of it, commissioner of police (CP) Makrand Deouskar launched a mobile phone application ‘CyberCOP’ in collaboration with CitizenCOP Foundation on Tuesday. On this occasion, Additional CP (Crime/Headquarters) Manoj Kumar Shrivastava, Additional CP (Law and Order) Manish Kapooria and DCPs were present.

Giving information about CyberCOP application, commissioner Deuskar said that through this application people can get the latest information related to cyber crimes and online sections for them. Our main objective is that every person should become cyber-cop themselves by getting information related to cyber crimes with the help of this application and help every person associated with them in spreading awareness about cyber crimes.

Praising the application, he said that through this application people can learn self-protection techniques against cyber crimes and take appropriate steps to protect themselves from online fraud. Through this application, an effort is being made to educate people about important and technical aspects of cyber security as well.

Important features of the application which are helpful in cyber security are as follows:

Safe family: Make sure to set strong passwords on devices and use anti-virus to avoid cyber crimes

Stay updated: Update software regularly and download only from trusted sites

Increase awareness: Pay attention to messages and emails from unknown numbers

Preventive measures: To avoid cyber bullying, harassment and online fraud, tighten social media privacy settings and get information about measures to keep children safe

Face problems: If you become a victim of cyber bullying or phishing, immediately contact your local branch or relationship manager of the bank, keep bank details safe and file a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Rakesh Jain, founder of CitizenCop Foundation, said that through the cyber security application one can report new cyber crimes and it can also help in providing information to the NCRB.

The application also provides a source to make people aware of cyber bullying, online fraud, bank fraud, fake news and other related risks. Through this application, women will also be able to get help in self-protection and protecting their rights through cyber security and awareness.

The aim of Indore Police is that every person should be aware of cyber crimes and keep himself/herself safe from new threats of the virtual world and keep others safe as well. Keeping this in mind, CyberCOP application has been created, Jain added.