Indore: Police launch drive against wrong parking, 30 fined

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic police on Friday launched a drive against wrong parking and took action against at least 30 people for parking vehicles on the roadside haphazardly. Also, the police instructed the people not to obstruct the traffic by parking vehicles in no parking zone. During the drive, many vehicles were found parked on the side of the road; they were removed by cranes and the vehicle owners were fined.

Traffic subedar Kuldeep Singh and his team were patrolling the area between Bhanwarkuan Square and Tower Square and took action against the traffic violators. The police also fined people for jumping red lights, using fancy number plates in vehicles and using films on windows etc. The police collected a fine of Rs 14,250 from 30 vehicle drivers for violating rules. The traffic cops also took action against a bus driver for parking the bus on the road side due to which the traffic was obstructed.

Auto-rickshaw driver returned woman’s phone

An auto-rickshaw driver returned a woman’s mobile phone. The woman was sitting in the auto and she had mistakenly left her mobile phone. When subedar Bhagirath Ahirwar and his team were on duty at Agrasen Square, the auto-rickshaw driver gave him a mobile phone and informed him that a female passenger had left the phone in the auto-rickshaw. The mobile phone was locked so that he could not make phone calls to any relative of the woman. Meanwhile, the woman’s husband made a phone call to that mobile phone and traffic subedar Ahirwar talked to him and informed him that an auto-rickshaw driver had given the mobile phone to the police. Later, the woman's husband reached there and received his wife’s mobile phone from the policemen. He also thanked the policemen and the auto-rickshaw driver for returning the phone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 01:31 AM IST