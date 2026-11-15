Indore Police Launch 'Civilian Reports' Feature On Traffic Saathi App, Citizens Can Report Violations And Win Weekly Rewards |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Traffic rule violators will now be under public scrutiny as Indore police have introduced a new feature allowing citizens to report violations directly to traffic police. The 'Civilian Reports' feature, launched on the Indore Traffic Saathi mobile app, enables residents to upload photographs and videos of motorists flouting traffic rules.

Citizens providing authentic and useful information will also be rewarded every week.

Police commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh launched the facility during a road safety awareness programme on Saturday. He demonstrated the feature by uploading a photograph of a motorist violating traffic rules.

Singh said improving traffic management was not solely the responsibility of police but required active public participation. He emphasised that greater citizen involvement would help strengthen road discipline and improve safety.

How to report traffic violations

Citizens can download the Indore Traffic Saathi app from Google Play Store or Apple App Store and use the 'Civilian Reports' feature to submit photographs or videos of traffic violations. Complaints can also be lodged through the traffic helpline number 7049107620.

Police will examine and verify the submitted evidence before initiating legal action against motorists found violating traffic rules.

Authorities have advised citizens not to confront violators or put themselves at risk while capturing photographs or videos.

Weekly rewards for responsible citizens

To encourage public participation, traffic police will recognise and reward citizens submitting credible and useful reports every week.

The launch programme also featured cultural performances promoting road safety awareness. Police Commissioner Singh felicitated the participating artistes with appreciation certificates.

Additional police commissioner RK Singh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rajesh Tripathi and other police officials attended the programme.