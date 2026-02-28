 Indore Police January Performance Review: Hira Nagar ACP Tops, Sarafa ACP Ranks Last
Indore Police January Performance Review: Hira Nagar ACP Tops, Sarafa ACP Ranks Last

The Indore Police Commissionerate released its January performance review of 12 ACP subdivisions. Hira Nagar subdivision in Zone-3 secured first rank, while Sarafa in Zone-4 ranked last. The monthly evaluation, introduced under CP Santosh Kumar Singh, assesses crime control, grievance response and administrative efficiency to promote transparency, accountability and improved policing standards.

Updated: Saturday, February 28, 2026, 12:58 AM IST
Indore Police January Performance Review: Hira Nagar ACP Tops, Sarafa ACP Ranks Last

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Police Commissionerate on Friday released the monthly performance evaluation of Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) for January. The ACP of Hira Nagar subdivision secured the first position among 12 ACP subdivisions, while the ACP of Sarafa ranked last.

The evaluation forms part of a standardised assessment system introduced to enhance transparency, accountability and people-friendly policing in the city.

Implemented under the guidance of CP Santosh Kumar Singh, the system assesses ACPs across all urban zones on parameters including crime control, supervision, response to public grievances and overall policing efficiency. The review is conducted every month to ensure consistent performance and effective law enforcement.

As per the January assessment, the Hira Nagar subdivision in Zone-3 secured the top rank, reflecting effective crime control and administrative functioning. In contrast, the Sarafa subdivision in Zone-4 ranked last due to comparatively weaker performance on prescribed parameters.

Senior officials said the evaluation aims to motivate officers to improve standards and deliver better policing. They added that guidance and corrective measures would be taken to help underperforming units improve in the coming months.

