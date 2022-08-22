Indore: Police issue footages of suspects in chain snatching incident

A grab of CCTV footage of chain snatching incident | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have issued CCTV footage of the suspects (a man and two girls) on Sunday who were involved in a chain snatching incident in the Lasudia area on Saturday morning, where they had targeted a woman taking her morning walk.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said that the incident took place in scheme number 78. He said it is surprising that two girls were involved in the chain snatching incident. The police have registered a case against two girls who were on a scooty and their male accomplice following a complaint by Harshita Agarwal (22), a resident of Scheme Number 114.

She informed the police that she was taking her morning walk when she was stopped by three persons including two girls. They said they wanted to use her mobile phone to make an urgent call. Harshita gave her mobile phone and even as they returned her phone, one of them snatched her gold chain and fled.

On Sunday, the police examined many CCTVs installed in the area and found three suspects on a white scooter.

Police sources said that late on Sunday night they detained three suspects believed to be involved in the crime. They are being questioned.