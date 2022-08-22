e-Paper Get App

Indore: Police issue footages of suspects in chain snatching incident

Two girls and a man involved in the incident

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, August 22, 2022, 03:13 AM IST
article-image
A grab of CCTV footage of chain snatching incident | Representative Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The police have issued CCTV footage of the suspects (a man and two girls) on Sunday who were involved in a chain snatching incident in the Lasudia area on Saturday morning, where they had targeted a woman taking her morning walk.

Lasudia police station in charge Santosh Dudhi said that the incident took place in scheme number 78. He said it is surprising that two girls were involved in the chain snatching incident. The police have registered a case against two girls who were on a scooty and their male accomplice following a complaint by Harshita Agarwal (22), a resident of Scheme Number 114.

She informed the police that she was taking her morning walk when she was stopped by three persons including two girls. They said they wanted to use her mobile phone to make an urgent call. Harshita gave her mobile phone and even as they returned her phone, one of them snatched her gold chain and fled.

On Sunday, the police examined many CCTVs installed in the area and found three suspects on a white scooter.

Police sources said that late on Sunday night they detained three suspects believed to be involved in the crime. They are being questioned.

Read Also
Indore: Central India’s largest entrepreneur summit concludes on a crescendo
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreIndore: Police issue footages of suspects in chain snatching incident

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Maharashtra: BJP's Nilesh Rane apologises after aides mistreat villagers protesting against oil...

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Daughter of right-wing Putin ally Dugin dies in car bombing

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Mumbai: BMC to build 162 ponds for Ganesh idol immersions

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Swine flu on the rise in Thane; death toll reaches 14

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna

Another poster war underway in Karnataka over cut-out of freedom fighter Sangolli Rayanna