Indore Police Equip All Stations With Drug Detection Kits | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Police has become the first district police force in Madhya Pradesh to provide Narcotics Drug Detection Kits to all police stations under the "Nashe Se Doori, Hai Zaroori 2.0 (Say No to Drugs)" campaign.

The kits were distributed by Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh to all police zones and police stations. Police said the initiative aims to strengthen action against drug trafficking and improve the investigation of cases registered under the NDPS Act.

Police said the modern kits will help officers carry out quick and accurate preliminary scientific testing of seized narcotic substances. This will make investigations more effective, improve the quality of evidence and increase transparency in NDPS cases.

The Police Commissioner said Indore Police is focusing not only on strict action against drug-related crimes but also on using modern technology and scientific methods to curb the illegal drug trade. Senior police officers, including Additional Police Commissioners, DCPs and officers from all police zones, were present during the distribution programme.