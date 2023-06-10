 Indore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies

Indore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that prima facie it looks like he died of a heart attack but we have conducted the autopsy examination to know the exact reason for his death.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, June 10, 2023, 08:56 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the Kanadiya police station died due to cardiac arrest while he was getting ready to go to the police station on Thursday evening.

According to the police, constable Narendra Gurjar, 48 years, a resident of Vijay Nagar police line, was posted at Kanadiya police station. He was getting ready for his duty when his condition deteriorated and he fell unconscious. After that, he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that prima facie it looks like he died of a heart attack but we have conducted the autopsy examination to know the exact reason for his death.

Read Also
Indore: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies

Indore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies

Indore: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

Indore: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite

Indore: Moving Bus Catches Fire On Highway 

Indore: Moving Bus Catches Fire On Highway 

Indore: Woman BJP Activist Attacked With Surgical Blade

Indore: Woman BJP Activist Attacked With Surgical Blade

Indore: IIM Raipur Prof Gives Tips On Win-Win Negotiation

Indore: IIM Raipur Prof Gives Tips On Win-Win Negotiation