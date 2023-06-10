Indore: Police Constable Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Dies

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable posted at the Kanadiya police station died due to cardiac arrest while he was getting ready to go to the police station on Thursday evening.

According to the police, constable Narendra Gurjar, 48 years, a resident of Vijay Nagar police line, was posted at Kanadiya police station. He was getting ready for his duty when his condition deteriorated and he fell unconscious. After that, he was taken to the hospital but he could not be saved.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Ravindra Gurjar said that prima facie it looks like he died of a heart attack but we have conducted the autopsy examination to know the exact reason for his death.

Read Also Indore: Woman Dies Of Snake Bite