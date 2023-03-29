Indore: Police constable killed in road accident

Picture for representation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A police constable was killed in a road accident in the Kanadiya area, police said on Tuesday. He was on his bike when an unidentified vehicle hit him. The police are checking the CCTVs to identify the errant vehicle driver.

Kanadiya police station in-charge Jagdish Prasad Jamre said that the deceased has been identified as Vinod Mehar (35), a resident of the PTC premises in Musakhedi area. People found him lying injured near the underpass on the Bicholi Hapsi Road on Monday and was transported to the hospital by an ambulance but could not be saved. Vinod was posted at GRP station in the city. The police have registered a case and started a search for the vehicle driver.

Law student dies in road accident on Bypass Road

In another incident, a law student was killed after his car rammed a truck that overtook the car. According to the police, the deceased was identified as Harsh, 22 years, a resident of Mayur Nagar area of the city. He was returning home from college when a truck registered in Rajasthan overtook his car recklessly. After that, the truck driver suddenly braked thus losing control of the truck and the car rammed the truck from behind. He got critically injured in the accident and the passersby took him to hospital but he could not be saved. The front portion of the car got badly damaged in the accident.