Indore: Police Conduct Mock Drill For Ensuring Security Measures 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): To ensure foolproof security during the upcoming G-20 summit that will be attended by VIPs, VVIPs and foreign guests, the Indore Police, in collaboration with the fire brigade conducted a mock drill at Hotel Marriott on Friday.

The aim was to test and enhance the hotel's security arrangements to effectively deal with any emergency situation. Under the guidance of DCP Nimish Agarwal, the drill focused on training the hotel staff and law enforcement personnel on managing crises, public safety and fire protection.

ACP Anand Soni, fire brigade personnel, police station staff, and hotel security officers were present during the mock drill. The team received live training on responding to arson incidents and emergency situations while ensuring the utmost safety of the public.

The hotel management prepared and implemented a security plan to handle any untoward incident during the stay of VIPs, VVIPs, and foreign guests. The police team worked with the hotel security staff to review and strengthen these measures, emphasising the importance of coordination and preparedness.

During the drill, various emergency scenarios were simulated to assess the response capabilities of the hotel security team. The exercise encompassed evacuation procedures, crisis communication protocols, and coordination with law enforcement agencies.

By replicating real-life situations, the drill aimed to identify potential vulnerabilities and fine-tune the security apparatus accordingly. Commissioner of Police Makrand Deouskar stressed the significance of periodic security inspections of important locations in the city, emphasising the need for constant review and enhancement of security preparedness.

