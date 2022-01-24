Indore: Police carry out security checks

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping security arrangements in mind for Republic Day, the police conducted routine checks of the crowded areas of the city on Monday to ensure that no antisocial elements can cause any disturbance on the day.

The police teams carried out checks at the railway station, district court, high court, bus stand, Rajwada area, collectorate office and other places. Cops also carried out checks at the Nehru Stadium where a programme will be organised for the Republic Day celebrations.

The checking drive was started on the orders of the commissioner of police, Harinarayanachari Mishra. The police also used the dog squad in some places to smell out the areas and ensure that no ‘objectionable items’ were planted there.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:11 PM IST