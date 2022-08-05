Indore: Police carry out mock drill

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the upcoming festive season and to deal with anti-socials during that period, the city police carried out a mock drill at DRP Lines on Thursday.

Under the guidance of DCP (Intelligence) Rajat Saklecha, reserve inspector Jai Singh Tomar and his team along with the forces of DRP Lines and staff of various police stations practised ‘Balwa’ drill.

RI Tomar instructed the policemen how they should work in any type of law and order situation in urban areas and how to use various equipment during such a situation. Along with this, training was given regarding how to use tear gas guns, throw grenades and how to protect oneself during stone pelting by miscreants. They were also taught how to apply basic first aid to injured people\policemen.

In the mock drill, one group of policemen represented the mob and attacked the policemen who retaliated and dispersed them.

