Indore Police Brief Social Media Creators On Curbing Provocative Content | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The city police on Wednesday held a special workshop and interaction session with social media influencersand content creators to promote responsible social media use.

Commissioner of Police Santosh Kumar Singh attended the event along with Additional CP RK Singh, DCP (Zone 2) Kumar Prateek, DCP (Crime) Rajesh Kumar Tripathi and Additional DCP (Zone 2) Amarendra Singh. More than 120 influencers from the city took part in the session.

The main focus of the workshop was to raise awareness of responsible content creation and compliance with legal rules. Influencers were guided through a presentation on what to do and what to avoid while sharing content. They were advised to verify the truth of any post before making it viral and to be mindful of its social impact and legal implications.

Police officials also explained the provisions of the IT Act and warned that strict legal action can be taken against those who share misleading or provocative content. Addressing the participants, CP Singh said influencers play an important role in society and should use their creativity to spread positivity and raise awareness, rather than chase fame through negative or false content.

He also urged them to become volunteers and help spread awareness of traffic rules, cyber safety and women s safety.

The influencers appreciated the initiative and assured the police that they would use social media responsibly. Indore Police also appealed to the public to avoid sharing rumours or misleading information online