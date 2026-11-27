Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police arrested Mohit Dixit, a suspect in an alleged financial fraud of around Rs 2.24 crore, from Lucknow on Wednesday. He was arrested in connection with a case registered at Vijay Nagar police station. The court has granted his police remand until Dec 1 for detailed interrogation.

Vijay Nagar police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel said that the alleged financial irregularities took place between Jan 1, 2025, and Oct 6 through MB Bus Body Builder Workshop in Bhamori. The suspect allegedly collected money for bus body construction and related work but misused the funds and failed to pay for construction materials and labour charges.

Complaints were submitted by 14 people, including Raja Debyanshu and others, claiming a total amount of approximately Rs 2.24 crore. Based on the complaints, statements and documentary evidence, police registered an FIR on Oct 6 under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Police are questioning the suspect to establish the details of the alleged fraud. Further action will also be taken against other people found involved on the basis of evidence.