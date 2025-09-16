Indore: ‘PM Viksit Bharat Yojna Will Help Realise Dream Of Self-Reliant India’ Says Experts In Special Session

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana would help realise the dream of a self-reliant India, said experts at a special session organised in the auditorium of the Association of Industries on Tuesday. The event was held in collaboration with the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), Indore.

To note, the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana incentivizes employers to create new employment and aims to provide benefits for the generation of new jobs across various sectors with special focus on the manufacturing sector.

On this occasion, while explaining the outline of the scheme, experts said that the scheme with a financial provision of about ? 1 lakh crore was aimed to benefit 3.5 crore youth.

This scheme would act as a bridge between an independent and a prosperous India by encouraging employment generation on a large scale and would help realise the dream of a self-reliant nation..

Yogesh Mehta, president of the Association of Industries of Madhya Pradesh, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced this ambitious scheme in his address from the historic Red Fort on Independence Day.

Under this scheme, youths getting new employment would be given incentives up to Rs 15,000 in two installments. It was being implemented through the EPFO.

On behalf of the Provident Fund Organization, regional commissioners Devendra Sontake, Mrigesh Gherde and Mohammad Shoaib Sheikh resolved the queries of the industries.

President of Pithampur Industrial Organization Gautam Kothari said that this scheme was very beneficial for the youths and industries should take advantage of it.

More than 100 industrialists participated in the session. Senior officials from the Provident Fund Organization, Indore office were also present to promote the scheme and support the industries.