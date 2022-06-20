Indore: Plywood trader confines his accountant & beats him up

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A plywood trader in the Bhanwarkuwan area on Sunday confined his own accountant and assaulted him to extort money. The trader allegedly extorted Rs 6 lakh from the accountant’s family and, after that, released the victim. The police have registered a case against the plywood trader. The businessman has charged his accountant with defalcation of Rs 6 lakh.

According to Bhanwarkuwan police station-in-charge Shanshikant Chaurasia, on the complaint of Sharad Kumar Prajapat, a resident of Sapna Sangeeta, a case has been registered against Sonu Chhabra and Manish Asudani, Sonu’s accomplice, for assaulting him and extorting money.

Sharad complained to the police that, on Sunday, he was called by Sonu and Manish. They allegedly forced him into a car and allegedly assaulted him continuously for three hours. He alleged that the accused called up his family and made him talk to his family asking for Rs 6 lakh. They threatened that they would not leave him until he paid them Rs 6 lakh. The victim called his mother and brother and only after they brought the amount did they leave him.

The police said Sonu has a factory at Palda. Two years ago, Sharad was appointed there as an accountant. The company was getting suspicious about the money transactions and the accounts were checked a few days ago. It apparently revealed that Sharad had defalcated money through the transactions and given the money to his relatives. After this, they fired Sharad on Saturday. On Sunday, they called him for a discussion with the company.

The police said Sonu had stated in his complaint that, after the embezzlement was discovered, Sharad admitted his mistake and promised to return the amount within some time. He also called his mother and brother who told Sonu that Sharad needed the money since he was about to get married in about three months. They promised that, after that, he would pay back the amount in instalments. He claimed to the police that a case had wrongly been filed against him.