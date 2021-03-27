Indore: Players’ performance is important and not fame, says Indian Olympic Association president

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): There is a better atmosphere of sports in Madhya Pradesh and especially in Indore. The Olympic Association is quick to encourage sports and sportspersons.

Narendra Batra, President of the Indian Olympic Association, expressed the above quote during a discussion with the sports journalists here on Friday. Batra said that the atmosphere of sports in the country is much better and with the holding of Khelo India, many academies are also being set up.

Where sports talent is being enhanced. So far, 90 players have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics and it is expected that this figure will increase further, as other events are still going on globally along with the ranking events. Our plan is also for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics, in which the country will get maximum number of medals and the number of medals will be in double digits.

Regarding the TOPS scheme, Batra said that we do not see the names of the players but their performance and the player who will perform better will be benefited by this scheme. We do not select players on the basis of fame. Regarding the recognition of sports associations, he said that we have nothing to do with this directly, this work is with the state's Olympic association.

Batra said that the Target Olympic Podium (TOPS) scheme involves the players by observing their names and not demonstrations. For this, the performance of the player in the last year and a half is very important.

He said this in response to a question, was asked why a top tennis player like Sania Mirza could not find a place in the TOP. Batra, a member of the Sports Authority of India (SAI)'s Mahti TOPPS scheme, clarified that none of the players involved in the scheme have seen the best performance a few years ago.

The committee looks at the performance of the player for the last year and a half. Depending on that, the player is taken into this scheme. Our target is the next 2024 and 2028 Olympics and keeping this in mind, preparations are being made. In response to a question, he said that there are more players in team sports, but only one medal gets. That is why we have focused our attention on single sports. Junior players are being given all possible help.

So far more than 90 players have qualified for the Olympics. It is expected that this number will reach 125. A total of 200 people will travel to Tokyo.

Batra, who heads the Ethics Committee set up to settle the IOA-related national federation dispute, said that the person who is a member of the IOA can appeal in the Ethics Committee. Non-member is not eligible for appeal. A fee of one lakh rupees is charged for the appeal. This is so that only real people can appeal to the Ethics Committee. Currently, the committee has about seven cases under consideration.

On the question of intervening in the state Olympic organizations, Batra said that even though there are three to three sports organizations in any state, we give recognition on the recommendation of the state Olympic organization. We do not interfere in the functioning of the State Olympic Organization. In this case, we do not give importance to any letter. Batra appeared to be escaping to answer the question related to Hockey India.