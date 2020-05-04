Indore: Plasma therapy has positive results, four patients recover, says SAIMS

Even as the countrywide recovery rate as on May 3 stood at 26.16%, there's more good news. Plasma Therapy, which was initiated as a trial, has yielded positive results in Indore as all four patients, who had gone through treatment with the therapy trial, have recovered well and are healthy enough to breath in room air without any artificial support.

Moreover, COVID-19 reports of all these four patients have been tested negative.

According to Chairman of Shri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Vinod Bhandari, “We are getting good results of the plasma therapy treatment as all four patients have been recovering well. Sample reports of all four of the patients have been negative but they are still under observation.”

Not only this, Tocilizumab, the immunosuppressive drug, has also shown good results.

“We had administered the injection to some patients and they have also shown good signs of improvement. Major reason of high mortality in COVID-19 is sudden increase in inflammatory status of the body which leads to cytokine storm conditions. Tocilizumab is giving good results and patients are improving,” Dr Bhandari added.

HoD of Pulmonary Medicine Dr Ravi Dosi said out of the four patients who have undergone convalescent plasma therapy, two samples of reports of two patients have been negative.

“Our patients have shown reduction in oxygen requirement, radiological clearance, improvement in hematological parameters, no transfusion related or other serious adverse events were noted,” Dr Dosi said. Adding “Patients would be discharged if everything goes all right in next few days.”

Improvements in patients

Patient 1: Spo2/fio2 increase and reduced need of oxygen from non-re-breathing mask to room air. Blood parameters showed improved lymphocytes count and inflammatory picture

Patient 2: Shifted from high flow oxygen to room air conditions for past three days

Patient 3 : Not required oxygen from next morning of plasma therapy

Patient 4: Oxygen not required from next morning of plasma therapy given.